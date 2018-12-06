Khabib Nurmagomedov News: UFC Lightweight Champion has shocking advice for aspiring female fighters

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 95 // 06 Dec 2018, 14:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Khabib Nurmagomedov with the weirdest of answers

What's the story?

In a recent interview, UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked if he had some advice for aspiring female fighters and in response to the question, the Dagestani fighter gave a very interesting answer.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov made history by marking his first successful Lightweight Title defense against former two-division UFC Champion, Conor McGregor, who made his return to the Octagon for the first time in two and a half years.

Having won the UFC Lightweight title by defeating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223, Nurmagomedov shocked the entire MMA world following his dominant performance against 'The Notorious One'.

However, following his win, 'The Eagle' sparked one of the wildest brawls of all time in UFC history when he attacked McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis, who was sitting cageside at UFC 229.

The heart of the matter

When asked about his advise to all the aspiring female fighters around the world, Khabib had a shocking response, stating that all women should be fighters inside their home and focus on finishing their husbands and smashing them really bad.

"Be a fighter inside your home. All the time, finish your husband. Smash him really bad."

Below is a clip where you can check out Nurmagomedov's answer:

"Be a fighter inside your home. All the time, finish your husband." - Khabib to a woman asking advice on starting a fighting career. pic.twitter.com/7BN3KB3SRb — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) December 6, 2018

What's next?

As of right now, fight fans around the world are patiently waiting to see what The Nevada State Athletic Commission has in store for Khabib Nurmagomedov following his actions at UFC 229.

Nurmagomedov is likely to face a lengthy suspension along with his arch-rival Conor McGregor. Upon his return to the Octagon though, could we possibly witness 'The Eagle' in an immediate rematch against McGregor or will Featherweight contender Brian Ortega get the next shot?

Advertisement