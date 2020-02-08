Khabib Nurmagomedov says that 90% of the MMA fans have no clue about the sport

Khabib Nurmagomedov (Image Courtesy: Sport.ba)

With the UFC currently in talks of a potential rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion continues to be unimpressed with UFC's matchmaking tactics.

Prior to his upcoming fight against Tony Ferguson, Nurmagomedov interacted with the media in a recent press conference in Russia and claimed that 90% of the MMA fanbase have no clue about the sport.

While interacting with the media in Russia during a recent press conference, current UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed that 90% of the MMA fans have no clue about the sport and don't even know the names of most of the fighters.

Nurmagomedov then went on record to state that the current UFC roster has about 300-500 fighters, however, he feels that about 10,000 people among the MMA fanbase possess the proper knowledge of the sport. (H/T: MMA Mania)

”Maybe. I think it may be harsh but it’s true. A person describes his feelings... I won’t repeat what I said. I was basing it on how well they picked an opponent for [Conor McGregor’s] return so as to wow people. Why? Because 90% of people who watch MMA have no clue about the sport. They just watch it and don’t even know the names. And the other 10% ... millions of people watch, but there aren’t a million fighters. There are 300, 400, 500 that fight in the UFC. They have trainers, so let’s say 10,000 people that know MMA. They see who loses and under what circumstances, what moves, when he fought, where he fought, what organization.”

When will Nurmagomedov return to the Octagon?

Khabib Nurmagomedov will be making his return to the Octagon on the 19th of April at the Barclays Center, as he gets set to defend his UFC Lightweight Championship against Tony Ferguson.