Khabib Nurmagomedov shares why he will not talk about Tony Ferguson's mental health issues

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 face-off

It is a known fact that Khabib Nurmagomedov is not above engaging in petty trash talk ahead of a fight. But even he acknowledges that some topics are better off the table when it comes to exchanging insults.

The undefeated Lightweight Champ is set to defend his title against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 and the two have traded verbal jabs and barbs during the pre-fight press conference as expected. However, Khabib expressly said that it was beneath him to take a dig at Ferguson using his mental health issues and other personal matters.

Khabib Nurmagomedov: I don't want to talk about his problem

Ferguson's struggle with mental health came to light after his wife filed a restraining order against him and submitted sufficient proof in its support last year. She suggested that the fighter sought professional psychiatric help for his alleged behavior.

In regard to that, Ferguson made it quite clear to the media that he did not want to discuss about it publicly, and that if anyone did try to, he would say "f**k you" to them. He pretty much lived up to his words, when he shut down a reporter who brought it up at the press conference.

Khabib addressed the matter at the Dominance MMA media day last Saturday.

"Honestly, there's nothing personal here. I don't want to talk about his problem, like family stuff, mental stuff... This is his problem. Leave him alone. I don't want to talk about him, about his problems."

Part of the reason why Khabib is so adamant about not hitting a low blow about personal matters, is because he was at the receiving end of it ahead of his fight with Conor McGregor. The Irishman aimed jibes at his family and wife, which did not sit well with the Champion. That is probably why he refuses to steep so low, despite having called Ferguson a 'stupid guy' and kicking his belt on stage at the UFC 249 face-off.

Khabib gave Ferguson's belt a kick 👀

Khabib explained that everyone who comes to fight here has their own set of problems. It is not in the spirit of the sport to use that particular aspect to undermine them.

"Everybody who sit here, everybody has problems. Nobody's safe. If he needs help, we have to help him but we're going to fight next month. I don't want to think about him, he is my opponent."

The fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will take place at UFC 249 on Saturday, April 18 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.