Khabib Nurmagomedov stands to earn $100 million if he agrees to fight Floyd Mayweather

Khabib Nurmagomedov defeats Conor McGregor at UFC 228

Khabib Nurmagomedov has enough saved up financially to never have to fight ever again in his lifetime. But that definitely does not mean that people are not willing to pay as much as nine figures to see him fight.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports at the Dominance MMA media day event, Khabib revealed that the fight-makers of Saudi Arabia have a new offer for him that would add a significant sum to his savings.

Khabib Nurmagomedov calls it a 'money fight'

This is not the first time the 31-year-old Russian has been paid lucratively by the Middle-Eastern countries. He received $2 million to just show up at a boxing Heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia last December. The amount was higher than what any other fighter who fought that night made, except the two title fighters. He also made a lot while touring the Middle-East after his win over Conor McGregor at UFC 228 in 2018.

This time, Khabib has been offered an enormous sum of $100 million to fight retired boxer Floyd Mayweather in Saudi Arabia, the Lightweight Champion said. The 43-year-old boxer has been retired for a while and his last outing was in the money-making ten-round fight against Conor McGregor where he stopped the Irishman successfully.

Whether Khabib is keen on making the fight happen was not clear from his comments, but Khabib did admit that his interest would largely be monetary.

"Mayweather is only a money fight. It's only for the money, period. That's it. But they want me to come very badly to fight with Mayweather."

Khabib explained that fighting has never been about the money for him. But now that he does have it, he can see it first-hand how it can and does change how others see him. He admits that having it can help one in many ways, but letting it get to one's head is quite dangerous in the undefeated Champ's opinion.

"With a lot of money comes a lot of crazy stuff. Before, I had a lot of cousins, but right now [that I have money], I have cousins, uncles, lots of people who all of a sudden are related to me some way. Money is money. Throughout history, money has been dangerous. It caused a lot of problems. You have to be careful with it... If money goes inside your heart, inside your mind, this is bad. If money is just in your hands, this is good and you can do a lot of stuff. But if money gets inside of you, and takes over your mentality and fills up your heart, it’s dangerous and you have to be careful."

While the Mayweather fight would only mean good money for Khabib, there is a lot more at stake at his next fight where he puts his Lightweight belt on the line against Tony Ferguson. The two will fight it out for it at UFC 249 on Saturday, April 18 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.