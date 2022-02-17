If you want to make history, then you have to stay in UFC - Khabib Nurmagomedov weighs in on Francis Ngannou contract dispute 

Khabib Nurmagomedov understands the allure of a big-money boxing match for Francis Ngannou. However, 'The Eagle' believes that Ngannou needs to remain with the UFC to cement his legacy in MMA.

'The Predator's' contract dispute with the UFC took center stage during the lead-up to his fight against Ciryl Gane. Despite suffering from a torn MCL and damaged ACL, Ngannou utilized his improved grappling to overcome a two-round deficit and retain his heavyweight crown.

During a recent interview with Sky Sports, Khabib Nurmagomedov stated that Francis Ngannou had to pursue a fight against a high-profile boxer to earn a massive payday. However, he didn't give the Cameroonian fighter too much of a chance against Tyson Fury inside the squared circle. The former lightweight champion said:

"If they fight in the UFC yeah, Fury doesn't have too many chances. But in boxing, I don't see anyone even touching his face... I think he [Ngannou] has to stay with the UFC. But if he goes to boxing and he's making 50 or 60 million dollars - he has to. Why not? I know Ngannou comes from a very, very poor life in Africa. He was with no money, no home, nothing. So if someone pays you more money then go and take."

Nurmagomedov added that Ngannou has to remain with the UFC if he wants to become the greatest heavyweight in MMA history.

"If you want to make history, become the greatest heavyweight of all time, then you have to stay in UFC."

Henry Cejudo thinks Francis Ngannou will leave the UFC and pursue a big boxing fight

There have been several rumors about an impending fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. There have even been some grumblings about a potential clash between the two titans on social media.

During a recent edition of the Triple C & Schmo Show, Henry Cejudo commented on 'The Predator's' contract stand-off. The former two-division champion believes Ngannou could stand to make "$40 million" in a high-profile clash with the undefeated Fury. 'Triple C' stated:

“I think Francis [Ngannou] is going to be smart about what he has to. Of course I help Jon, I coached Jon and I would love to see him fight Jon Jones but that's not the case here. The case here is there’s about 40 million dollars waiting for him if he fights ‘The Gypsy King’ [Tyson Fury]."

Check out Cejudo's take on Ngannou's contract situation:

Ngannou has still not signed a new contract with the UFC. It will be interesting to see how this plays out, especially with the champion expected to be out of action for a while due to his knee injury.

