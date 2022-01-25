Francis Ngannou reveals the problems in his UFC contract - "They hold you in captivity"

Francis Ngannou recently expressed his honest opinion about the UFC and revealed how the organization has the power to tarnish a fighter's image if they don't adhere to their demands.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Ngannou criticized the nature of the contracts offered by the UFC. The Cameroonian said:

"Their [UFC's] terms of the contract, everything that they put into [it]. They hold you in captivity. Like you can't do anything, you have no right. The contract is once sided... You don't even have health insurance while you're putting your body on the line... There's a lot of things man. No guarantee."

Ngannou detailed his own experience while sharing some details about his tetchy relationship with the UFC. He stated that the promotion was purposely trying to damage his brand following his win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260, which is why he had to take the fight against Ciryl Gane even though he was injured.

The reigning UFC heavyweight champion added:

"That's the reason I took this fight [against Ciryl Gane] because I saw what happened after the Stipe fight... Nobody really knew what was going on and the UFC went out there and tried to really damage my brand. I didn't like that part. That's probably the deal I hated the most about this, like how they [UFC] have the power to just destroy you as soon as you don't say yes... They just take you down."

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Ngannou revealed that he had sustained multiple knee injuries just three weeks prior to the fight. He opted against pulling out and wanted to make a statement against Gane at UFC 270.

He did so in style as he came away with a unanimous decision victory on the night.

Francis Ngannou says he'll stay with the UFC on one condition

Francis Ngannou has been fairly transparent about his demands and what it would take for him to continue to fight under the UFC banner. He has been vocal about his desire for a pay rise, as well as the freedom to compete in pro-boxing bouts while under contract.

Ngannou also asserted that he's happy with his career and would be content if the fight against Ciryl Gane turns out to be the last of his UFC career. He said:

"If this is [actually] the end, man, I'm happy. From where I came from? I've done a lot... I've done it and I'm very happy about that and I'm proud of myself man!"

Watch Francis Ngannou's full appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani below:

It remains to be seen whether Francis Ngannou will re-sign with the UFC or not. His relationship with the UFC brass is undoubtedly fractured and took another hit after Dana White seemingly snubbed Ngannou's crowning moment at UFC 270.

It'll be interesting to see how this saga plays out.

