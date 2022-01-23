Francis Ngannou handed heavyweight belt by Mick Maynard instead of Dana White at UFC 270

Francis Ngannou was handed his belt by the UFC's vice president of talent relations Mick Maynard, instead of the promotion's president Dana White following his triumph over Ciryl Gane on Saturday.

Ngannou defeated interim champ Gane via unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46) to make his first successful title defense.

White decided to skip 'The Predator's' crowning moment. However, he gave UFC flyweight titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo his belt following his win Brandon Moreno in the co-main event.

Watch Mick Maynard tying the UFC heavyweight belt around Francis Ngannou's waist below:

The UFC 270 headliner was Ngannou's last fight on his current deal at the world's biggest MMA promotion. Dana White and the Cameroonian superstar have been at loggerheads for quite a while now regarding a contract renewal.

Ngannou wants to simultaneously box alongside his MMA career and isn't ready to fight for $500,000-$600,000 paydays anymore. Meanwhile, White isn't ready to agree to the UFC heavyweight champion's terms and conditions.

Francis Ngannou's MMA future is still uncertain despite Ciryl Gane win at UFC 270

It is still unclear if the UFC will eventually extend Francis Ngannou's contract or if 'The Predator' will take a break from MMA to pursue a boxing career.

After the victory over Ciryl Gane, Ngannou was asked by Joe Rogan about his future in the post-fight interview. He said:

"Well, as I always say, boxing is always in the back of my pocket. It is something I must do before the end of my career. And right now, I am really looking forward to any opportunity to get that because it is not like I have a lifetime here you know. So yeah, I better start thinking about it."

Watch Francis Ngannou in conversation with Joe Rogan below:

It remains to be seen where Francis Ngannou's incredible journey takes him next.

