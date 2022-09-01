"Those grueling weigh-cuts where you strip yourself" - Michael Bisping points out how Khamzat Chimaev being a "big welterweight" could work out in Nate Diaz's favor

Khamzat Chimaev has taken the UFC by storm since entering the promotion back in 2020, and has taken fights at both welterweight and middleweight without hesitation. Chimaev is more suited to the 185lbs weight division and is forced to cut a tremendous amount of weight in order to compete at welterweight.

This factor could serve Nate Diaz well in their upcoming clash, according to Michael Bisping.

The Brit recently posted a video on his YouTube channel, detailing how he feels the fight will play out. 'The Count' said that the extreme weight-cutting may help Diaz if the fight goes into the fourth and fifth rounds, as Chimaev's stamina could begin to deteriorate:

"In terms of cardio and stamina, you never know, that's probably going to be in Nate Diaz's favor. Chimaev has fought at 185, and he's a big welterweight. We saw against Gilbert Burns that he was starting to slow, starting to tire. And that's the weight cut, those grueling weight cuts where you strip yourself maybe 20lbs the week of the fight. It affects your cardiovascular system."

Watch the video below from 6:40:

Bisping believes that the fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz will be closer than many people expect, and Diaz winning should not be ruled out.

Khamzat Chimaev believes he will "smash" Nate Diaz at UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev is set to face Nate Diaz at UFC 279, which takes place on September 10. 'Borz' was interviewed by Oscar Willis of The Mac Life, who asked Chimaev if he was surprised that Diaz had accepted a fight against him.

Chimaev said the following:

"Yeah of course, he tells interviews [this is a] bad match up for him, you know? I can smash that guy easy. That guy is getting older, he's not the guy that beat McGregor. He's not that young guy. This is his last fight, he's going to lose this fight and go some boxing sh*t."

Watch the interview below:

Chimaev won't be looking to do Nate Diaz any favors in what will be the Stockton fighter's last bout with the UFC. 'Borz' has another bonus check in mind for UFC 279, and feels that he will make light work of Diaz when the two fighters clash next weekend.

