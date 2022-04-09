Dana White insists Khamzat Chimaev will face Colby Covington next if he gets past Gilbert Burns at UFC 273

According to Dana White, the UFC has started planning for a headline matchup between undefeated Khamzat Chimaev and two-time title contender Colby Covington.

'Borz' is approaching his toughest test in the octagon this weekend when he finally comes face-to-face with the no. 2-ranked UFC welterweight, Gilbert Burns. Despite hosting two championship fights, MMA fans are viewing the battle between the Swede and the Brazilian as the true UFC 273 main event.

While speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Dana White broke the news that ideally, Khamzat would face off with Colby Covington if he gets his hand raised on April 9, saying:

"I think if Khamzat Chimaev wins this weekend, we see him and Colby Covington next."

The UFC president was visibly excited to announce the fight to an ecstatic Pat McAfee. Shortly after announcing the meeting, he elaborated on the potential title eliminator, stating:

"So I have a fight coming up on ABC, and in a perfect world if everything turns out right, I would love to do Khamzat vs. Colby if Khamzat should win on Saturday night."

While the 170lb brawl will be a fantasy matchup for most fans, Colby Covington must first settle his issues outside the octagon before making a return to active competition.

If Khamzat Chimaev is unable to bypass the threat on fight night, Gilbert Burns could set himself up to face the NCAA Division I wrestler to earn another shot at Kamaru Usman.

How could Khamzat Chimaev vs. Colby Covington play out?

Khamzat Chimaev is a monstrous grappler who can compete with the best UFC has to offer. Although he excels in wrestling, he carries devastating knockout power in both hands.

Covington is known for overwhelming opponents with his volume striking, wrestling, and cardio. His relentless nature and sheer grit aid him in dominating most the opponents he comes up against.

If Burns doesn't manage to beat the 27-year-old, Colby Covington will certainly be the biggest test of the fighter's young career.

While he is normally able to outwrestle most fighters he faces, the 34-year-old could be in for a problem once he faces Chimaev. Prior to his venture into MMA, the Allstars-representative was an undefeated freestyle wrestler.

Pitting his 24-0 freestyle record against the wrestling credentials of Colby Covington would make for a fascinating, high-level fight that would rightfully earn the winner a shot at welterweight gold.

Edited by wkhuff20