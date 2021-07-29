"Knock his a** out" - Snoop Dogg gives his prediction for A.J. McKee vs. Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire at Bellator 263

As of late, legendary hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg has been an increasingly common presence at combat sports events.

He is currently the co-owner of boxing promotion Triller Fight Club, and worked in the commentary booth for their legends event between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

He's also begun venturing into the world of MMA, and recently revealed who he is backing in the upcoming Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix final between A.J. McKee and Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire.

"I gotta give a shout out to young A.J. He fighting at Bellator 263, on Saturday July 31st. Right here at the forum in Ingelwood, you understand me. And it's gonna be on showtime. Show up, show out. He's fighting Pitbull, yeah, he's fighting Pitbull for his world championship and a million dollars... A.J. go to work. I see how you been putting hands on folks. Do your thing man. Represent your city, represent everything you've been told... Knock his a** out," said Snoop Dogg in a video uploaded to Twitter by Bellator president Scott Coker.

Is Snoop Dogg's pick likely to prove correct?

It's often the case that celebrities make MMA predictions just off the back of pre-fight hype or a dramatic highlight reel of finishes, such as Chad Ochocinco putting $50,000 on Jorge Masvidal to win his rematch with Kamaru Usman.

However, the beauty of this matchup between McKee and 'Pitbull' is that the two elite featherweights are among the best athletes on Bellator's entire roster. For that reason, it's near impossible to make a clear prediction for either man and be confident about it.

Snoop Dogg's pick, A.J. McKee, is an undefeated prospect who has finished all his opponents in the Grand Prix to get to this fight with 'Pitbull.' He has an unorthodox style with aggressive striking and a slick BJJ game.

By comparison, Freire is a brutal knockout artist with dangerous counter striking. He has also shown an aptitude for pressure wrestling and has finished multiple opponents with his signature guilotine. The bookmakers have McKee as a slight underdog, whilst Freire's betting line sits at evens.

