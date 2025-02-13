When fans gave Jake Paul and KSI grief for failed fight talks after the former's "final" offer based on MrBeast's suggestion: "I'm so over it"

Jake Paul once extended a final challenge to KSI following a push from MrBeast. Both the YouTuber-turned-boxers have harbored a fierce rivalry since 2018, frequently hinting at the possibility of facing off in the ring, yet the potential matchup has yet to come to fruition.

One of the primary obstacles preventing their fight from becoming a reality is the significant weight disparity, with KSI typically competing around 185 pounds, while Paul often fights at 200 pounds or more. To address this issue, fellow YouTuber MrBeast proposed last year that the two should meet in a catchweight bout.

During an episode of his podcast in October 2024, Paul recognized MrBeast's suggestion and issued a challenge to KSI for a potential showdown at 192.5 pounds:

"There you have it, KSI. You want 185, I want 200 [pounds]. I didn’t want to budge, you didn’t want to budge. MrBeast said, 'Why don’t we just meet in the middle?' Good point, MrBeast. I’m down—192.5 [pounds]—and that’s my final offer."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

However, Paul's proposal to KSI failed to resonate with fans, who slammed both fighters for continuously hyping the fight without ever facing off, citing a series of apparent excuses.

One fan wrote:

"How many times do we have to do this? How many weights? I'm so over it. Lace it up and get in the ring."

Another wrote:

"Never getting done. Someone always has an issue with something."

Check out some more reactions below:

Comments on @IfnBoxing on X.

KSI shares confident prediction for a possible showdown with Jake Paul

Jake Paul had his sights set on a high-profile boxing clash with multi-division champion Canelo Alvarez, but the bout ultimately fell through. After missing out on what could have been the biggest fight of his career so far, speculation is running high that 'The Problem Child' might finally face KSI.

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, KSI shared his thoughts on a potential showdown with Paul and confidently asserted that he would dominate the former Disney star if the fight were to happen:

"I'm there. I've been ready... I make him look sh*t. I make him look sh*t the same way [Derek] Chisora made Otto Wallin look sh*t, the same way MVP [Michael 'Venom' Page]—what's his name—looked sh*t. That is what I'm going to do to Jake Paul."

Check out KSI's comments below (22:10):

'The Nightmare' is preparing to take on former Bellator fighter Dillon Danis in the main event of Misfits Boxing 21, scheduled for March 29 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

