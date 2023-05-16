LA Galaxy show their love for Jackie Buntan during home game against San Jose

The recent match between the LA Galaxy and the San Jose Earthquakes kicked off last night in Los Angeles and Jackie Buntan was in attendance to rally behind her hometown team.

During the match, LA showed their love for the Muay Thai superstar who stood fieldside wearing the green-blue jersey and a stunning smile.

Buntan later posted the video and image on Instagram with the caption that read:

“Such a fun experience- thank you for hosting me @lagalaxy || @onechampionship 😊⭐️.”

Check out the post below:

Buntan’s presence might have brought some added boost to the Galaxy with the home team taking a 2-1 win at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Filipina-American fighter is fresh off a highly successful U.S. debut in ONE Championship. In a high stakes match, she was pitted against Aussie strawweight Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III, which took place on May 5 at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Going into the match, Buntan knew that a win over Martin would put her in a position to rematch ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell. As such, she worked overtime with Boxing Works coach Bryan Popejoy and ONE atomweight kickboxing and interim Muay Thai world champion ‘JT’ Janet Todd, to help her reach her goal.

Fortunately, all the hard work paid dividends on May 5. She closed the distance early against her taller rival and rained strikes on Martin until she sealed the deal with a beautiful body-head combination in round 1.

Jackie Buntan’s powerful performance earned her a standing ovation from the Colorado crowd, setting the mood early for the rest of the night.

Rewatch Buntan vs. Martin and all ONE Fight Night 10 bouts via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Poll : 0 votes