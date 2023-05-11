Jackie Buntan shows Mitch Chilson textbook left hook

Filipina-American Muay Thai sensation Jackie Buntan is quickly emerging as one of the biggest stars in ONE Championship. Her fan-following has grown immensely over the last few years she has competed in the Circle, and even more so last week, after she put together a stunning performance at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

Buntan met Australian firecracker Diandra Martin in the evening’s main card, which took place live from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado on May 5, in ONE Championship’s historic first-ever on-ground event in the United States.

The Filipina-American stylist won via first-round technical knockout, stopping Martin with a left to the body and a right hook to the chin in just under three minutes of action. It was Buntan’s first stoppage victory inside the Circle since joining ONE Championship in April of 2021.

In a recent Instagram post shared by ONE Championship broadcast analyst and cageside announcer Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson, Buntan can be seen teaching fans her patented hooks.

Check out the post below:

There is no doubt Buntan’s hooks are absolutely devastating, and so mesmerizing to watch live from Circleside. It’s even more incredible to watch her break down the technique and show fans the science behind such a destructive offensive weapon.

Meanwhile, fans in the United States and Canada can watch Buntan’s one-sided annihilation of Martin and the rest of the stacked ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III card absolutely free via replay on Amazon Prime.

Poll : 0 votes