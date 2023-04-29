Jackie Buntan doesn’t want to rely on just her "obvious strength"

Filipina-American Muay Thai star and former ONE world title challenger Jackie Buntan is one of the most dynamic strikers currently in ONE Championship. Her complete arsenal of weaponry includes lightning-fast and precise kicks with very dangerous hands, of course, honed at Boxing Works in California under the tutelage of renowned coach Brian Popejoy.

Speaking of hands, Buntan has some of the best boxing in the game today. That’s a Popejoy trademark, who has transformed Buntan and her teammate, reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd into two incredible fighters.

But even if Buntan’s boxing is her best weapon, the 25-year-old strawweight says she also wants to show off other tools in her repertoire in her next fight.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Buntan teased fans with a few surprises.

She said:

“That doesn’t mean not relying on my hands because my hands are obviously a strength of mine, but showing different weapons off my hands. Of course, that also relates to showing different things with my kicks.”

Former ONE world title challenger Jackie Buntan is set to trade leather with Australian firecracker Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The historic sold-out event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, and will stream absolutely free for fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon subscription.

Whether it’s by boxing her opponent’s socks off or kicking Martin into oblivion, Buntan will look to put on a show for the fans in attendance.

