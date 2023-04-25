Jackie Buntan recalls Manila debut: “I was welcomed with so much love”

After having visited the Philippines for the first time in her life and ultimately being able to fight there late last year – a dream she’s had since she started professional fighting – Filipina-American striking sensation Jackie Buntan wasn’t sure if fans in the Philippines would accept her.

Buntan faced Amber Kitchen at ONE on Prime Video 5 last December in Manila. She walked out to the circle to a chorus of applause. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Buntan said she was surprised with how fans received her.

She said:

“I really felt like a full circle moment being able to fight in Manila, and it was me being born in America, definitely Americanized as that Filipino-American. I wasn't exactly sure how the fans would take me in going into that fight. I don't know if they would be like, ‘Who is this girl? Why is she representing America, but she's Filipino?’ But it was the complete opposite. I was welcomed with so much love.”

Buntan said that ever since she signed with ONE Championship, the goal was always to one day fight in the Philippines, where her entire family was from.

Buntan added:

“From the get-go, being told I was on the Manila card, I was so excited because I think I remember telling my family when I first got my contract with ONE Championship and explaining to them this is a company based in Asia, and all the fights happen in Asia, they're like, ‘What about Manila, [what] about the Philippines?’ I’m like, ‘The goal was to fight in Manila. That would be awesome.’”

Now, Buntan will get the chance to represent the colors of the Philippines, this time in America, her adoptive home.

Jackie Buntan is set to face Australia’s Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. The event will be broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, and will stream to fans in the United States and Canada via Amazon prime.

Though she expects some Filipino fans to come out to support her in Colorado, she will never forget how wholeheartedly she was accepted in the motherland. The Filipino-American concluded:

“The Filipino fans are so passionate, and just being able to experience that passion, that energy, live let alone from inside the cage was just second to none. I felt the love 100 percent out there.”

