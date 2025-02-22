"Ladies he is single" - When Jorge Masvidal revealed how Donald Trump once played the perfect wingman

Jorge Masvidal is, like many on the UFC roster, a dedicated supporter of current United States president Donald Trump. In fact, he once praised the latter for his alleged excellence as a wingman during an interview with unbeaten UFC middleweight Bo Nickal.

The pair had a sitdown on Nickal's podcast several months ago. Masvidal, whose undying support for Trump has never wavered, used his appearance as an opportunity to praise the controversial politician.

"There's like a whole group of ladies, like I'm going crazy, and he goes, 'Masvidal, are you single?' And I'm like a dog, right? And he goes like this, 'Ladies, he is single.' And brother, all of them came, 'Hey, what's your name?' This and that, and he just took off like Batman."

Check out Jorge Masvidal detailing his evening with Donald Trump (48:44):

Masvidal has never been shy about his love for Trump, who is a popular figure in the UFC and MMA as a whole. His arch-nemesis, Colby Covington, is also a noted supporter of Trump. In fact, he has developed a character based on his fanatical support of Trump.

Unfortunately, Masvidal and Covington do not see eye to eye on anything else, with the two former friends butting heads over social media, culminating in a UFC 272 encounter. Covington won the bout via unanimous decision, but the enmity between the pair hasn't died down.

Donald Trump was in attendance for Jorge Masvidal's BMF title win

The magnum opus of Jorge Masvidal's career was UFC 244, where he parlayed a two-fight win streak consisting of knockouts over Darren Till and the then-undefeated Ben Askren into a BMF title fight with the legendary Nate Diaz. In attendance was none other than Donald Trump.

Check out Donald Trump at UFC 244:

The fight ended up being Masvidal's finest performance, or at least his most important one, as he dominated a game Diaz: the biggest name he has ever faced in his career. Moreover, he TKO'd him to capture his only championship honor in the UFC.

