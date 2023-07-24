Laugh riot at UFC 291 training: Justin Gaethje's epic IRS lemon joke leaves MMA Twitter in tears

Justin Gaethje is gearing up for the fight of his life this coming Saturday. He'll face Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 in a bout that will be a rematch of their Fight of the Year winner from 2018. Not only does 'The Highlight' have the chance to avenge his past loss to Poirier, but the two men will compete for the now vacant 'BMF' title.

As someone who prizes himself on being arguably the most violent fighter on the roster, a symbolic title that represents the UFC's toughest and most action-packed fighter is one that matches him well. But during one of his final training sessions before the fight, Justin Gaethje showed a more humorous side of himself.

While shadowboxing with weights, he regaled the likes of Trevor Whitman and Kamaru Usman with a joke about a lemon. The story, in his words, goes as follows:

"There's this bar, and they got the strongest bartender. They put a $1,000 bet out there, that says if you squeeze the lemon, and squeeze any more drops out, you get a thousand bucks. And they had a bunch of world's strongest men, bodybuilders, come in and try it. Nobody could do it.

"One day, this old dude with glasses comes in. Bartender is like alright. Everyone starts laughing. Dude takes the lemon, squeezes six drops out of it, and everyone was like, what the f***? He's like, what the hell do you do for a living? He's like, oh, I work for the IRS."

The joke drew a reaction from the MMA Twitter fandom. One fan explained the joke for those who failed to grasp it.

"IRS are know for squeezing money out of taxpayers by any means. No matter how poor you re, they'll get something out of you."

Another fan described it as a commendable dad joke:

"Hahahaha not a bad dad joke"

One fan simply hailed Justin Gaethje:

"My man 🔥"

Meanwhile, another fan responded to the joke with emojis:

"😅😂"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

With UFC 291 just days away, the rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, former interim lightweight champions, is expected to produce fireworks.