Dana White announces explosive heavyweight matchup featuring Derrick Lewis for UFC 291

UFC president Dana White has announced that Derrick Lewis will be making his highly-anticipated return to the octagon. Earlier today, White noted that Lewis is scheduled to compete at UFC 291.

The UFC 291 event is set to take place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, on July 29th, 2023. It'll be headlined by a rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, with the vacant BMF title at stake. Additionally, Lewis is expected to face Marcos Rogerio de Lima in a heavyweight bout at UFC 291.

A fearsome KO artist, Derrick Lewis holds the record for most knockout wins (13) in UFC history alongside UFC welterweight Matt Brown. Dana White himself has time and again lauded Lewis for his incredible knockout power and entertaining fighting style.

Be that as it may, 'The Black Beast' has lately suffered a few setbacks in his MMA career. Lewis is currently on a three-fight losing streak. His most recent fight witnessed him lose to Sergey Spivak via first-round submission in February of this year.

Meanwhile, Lewis' opponent, Marcos Rogerio de Lima is on a two-fight win streak. De Lima's last octagon outing saw him defeat Waldo Cortes-Acosta via unanimous decision last month.

Dana White unravels stacked UFC 291 fight card, featuring a BMF title fight and multiple former champions

In a video posted to the UFC's official YouTube channel, Dana White unveiled the exciting UFC 291 fight card. White noted that former interim UFC lightweight champions Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will face each other in a rematch of their epic April 2018 war.

Dana White explained that with the UFC's BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal retiring earlier this year, the vacant BMF title will now be at stake in the Poirier-Gaethje lightweight rematch at UFC 291.

Additionally, the UFC 291 co-headliner has former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira moving up to light heavyweight to fight former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

Meanwhile, Paulo Costa faces rising star Ikram Aliskerov in a middleweight bout, whereas the legendary Tony Ferguson fights Bobby Green in a lightweight matchup. Elsewhere on the UFC 291 main card, Michael Chiesa will fight Kevin Holland in a welterweight clash.

The UFC 291 prelims will see Derrick Lewis take on Marcos Rogerio de Lima in a heavyweight fight, while Stephen Thompson faces Michel Pereira in a welterweight matchup. Addressing the UFC 291 headlining matchups, White stated:

"Since Jorge Masvidal retired, the BMF title is back up for grabs. The main event will be five rounds between the number two and number three lightweights in the world."

"Former champion Dustin Poirier takes on another former champion Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF title between two of the baddest dudes in the game." White added, "Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz takes on former middleweight champion Alex Pereira in his [Pereira's] first fight at light heavyweight."

Watch White discuss the topic at 0:37 in the video below:

Poll : 0 votes