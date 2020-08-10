Leon Edwards is getting frustrated without a fight, calls out Jorge Masvidal once again

It's been 13 months since "Rocky" Leon Edwards has had a fight. At least inside the UFC octagon. You can bet he's had some verbal fights about that recently.

The 28-year-old Englishman is riding an eight-fight win streak. And much like his younger middleweight brother Fabian in Bellator, who's 9-0; the welterweight is getting beyond frustrated at this point.

Is Leon Edwards left without an opponent in the UFC's Welterweight Division?

Out of Leon Edwards' 3 losses, only two are in the UFC. His first fight against Claudio Henrique da Silva, and then three fights later he was on the short end of a decision to now champion Kamaru Usman. Now it's true that 7 of his 9 wins in the organization come via decision, including the last three. But going back to his BAMMA days, he was a 1st round finisher. And yes, the talent in BAMMA is nowhere near what it is in the UFC.

However, there are more than 55 fighters under contract to the UFC at 170. The majority of them are international talent. So unless the entire roster has turned Leon Edwards down, the drought should not have been this long. As they say, "styles make fights", which is why he does better with those that like to come forward.

Let’s make it happen, it’s the only fight that make sense for me outside the championship, everyone else in the top 5 already booked so let’s get it @ufc @UFCEurope @seanshelby @danawhite pic.twitter.com/kAIBKiJaY5 — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) August 5, 2020

With him being ranked 3rd though the pool of fighters that makes sense for him diminishes. Would it be interesting to see him slug it out with a Mike Perry, Alex Oliveira, or a Belal Muhammad? Yea sure. But the juice isn't worth the squeeze in those matchups.

Leon Edwards was long rumored to fight Tyron Woodley. That never came to fruition and would be a solid test. He, like many, have issues with Colby Covington. And say what you will about "Chaos", his cardio is super, and that would easily be a solid main event. Even a Michael Chiesa or Stephen Thompson could test him.

But he continues to fish for the fight versus Jorge Masvidal, now calling him a "p***y" if he won't fight him. And with their backstory drama going back to the locker room area dust-up, it would be explosive. Leon Edwards just took to his twitter page for the most recent call-outs to "Gamebred". But Masvidal is looking to run it back again with Nate Diaz who he won the BMF title from.

Which at this point while is a decent thing to do since it was a doctor stoppage; is a money grab. Diaz gets Masvidal more dollars in the bank than Leon Edwards does. Despite all the animosity between them.

Let’s get it.. stop with all the excuses and give the fans and the @ufc what they want pic.twitter.com/wV2U0AdWxy — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) August 9, 2020

Leon Edwards even laid out a matchmaker type schedule of Kamaru Usman versus Gilbert Burns, Colby and Tyron finally settle their beef, and him versus Masvidal. With the winners moving on in a mini-tournament sort of deal. And it makes sense to play it out like that.

Recently the UFC has let Corey Anderson, Paige VanZant, and Ray Borg go. Could he possibly be the next that finally asks for his walking papers? Or possibly finally have a trade between the UFC and Bellator involving free agent Michael Chandler in a sign and trade deal.