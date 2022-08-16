"Can be juiced as much as you want" - Leon Edwards says "even being on juice" will not help Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Leon Edwards couldn't care less whether the allegations that Kamaru Usman is using performance-enhancing drugs are true or not.

The challenger is confident that he'll walk out of UFC 278 with the welterweight belt strapped to his waist no matter what. He even suggested that it wouldn't matter if his opponent borrowed some extra strength from the end of the needle.

Appearing as a guest on The MMA Hour, Edwards was asked by host Ariel Helwani if he believes Usman is "on the juice." In response, 'Rocky' said:

"I'm going to get that belt, Ariel. He could've been juiced as much as he wants, I'm going in there to become world champion and him being on the juice does not stop that."

Check Leon Edwards' interview below:

Usman's critics and rivals have been accusing the top pound-for-pound UFC fighter of using banned substances. Colby Covington and Conor McGregor are among those who allege Usman of taking performance enhancers.

Covington famously gave Usman the nickname "the CEO of EPO," while McGregor insinuated the same by branding him a "juice head" during a previous interview.

It's important to note, however, that Usman has never tested positive for any banned substances. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was even awarded a jacket from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for 50 clean tests last month.

Watch Kamaru Usman's award presentation:

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Kamaru Usman was awarded a jacket from USADA tonight for 50 clean tests.



He is the first athlete to achieve 50 clean tests who started competing in the UFC after the anti-doping program was already implemented. Kamaru Usman was awarded a jacket from USADA tonight for 50 clean tests.He is the first athlete to achieve 50 clean tests who started competing in the UFC after the anti-doping program was already implemented. https://t.co/XGjKlGdixZ

Leon Edwards believes Kamaru Usman will "break down" at UFC 278

Leon Edwards will get his long-awaited title shot against Kamaru Usman in the main event of Saturday's UFC 278 pay-per-view.

The champion and challenger took very different approaches to their fight schedule. Usman has been one of the most active UFC champions, having defended the belt five times in the span of over two years.

Meanwhile, Edwards has only competed twice since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, partly due to multiple fight cancelations. But as far as Edwards is concerned, his inactivity could be a blessing in disguise come fight night:

"All I’ve been doing is training," Edwards told Shak MMA. "The [canceled] Khamzat Chimaev fight, for example, that’s three camps. I’ve done many camps and improved leaps and bounds. Now is the perfect time for us to fight. I think those years, looking back on it now, were blessings in disguise. It gave me time to hone my skills and polish what I needed to polish, while he’s competed – but he’s also been in wars. His body is breaking down, and I think now is the perfect time."

Watch the interview below:

