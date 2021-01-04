Leon Edwards vs Khamzat Chimaev: Three potential fight dates for the rescheduled UFC bout

The UFC recently postponed Leon Edwards vs Khamzat Chimaev for a second time.

Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev were supposed to fight on December 19 and January 20, but both men tested positive for COVID-19, delaying the fight again. With Chimaev still recovering from the virus, the UFC issued a press release saying that the contest will be rescheduled. However, the UFC provided no date for the rearranged bout.

With no date given, we can only speculate when it will take place. Here are three possible dates for Leon Edwards vs Khamzat Chimaev.

February 20, 2021

February 20 is the next available fight card without a main event. However, whether Khamzat Chimaev would be ready for this date is uncertain.

Khamzat Chimaev's manager tells @bokamotoESPN that Chimaev "needs time for his lungs to recover" after contracting coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/uySffwRP3J — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 30, 2020

His manager, Ali Abdelaziz shared that Khamzat Chimaev was having a hard time breathing and needs the necessary time to recover.

"Khamzat had coronavirus, and when he went back to the gym, his lung has not recovered 100 percent," manager Abdelaziz said. "He took X-ray and blood test and ... he need more time for his lungs to recover. As you know, the coronavirus attacks people's lungs, and right now, it's about taking that necessary time for him to heal correctly."

February 20 is essentially a full card without a main event. Some of the fights on the event see Alexey Oleynik vs Chris Daukaus, Ketlen Vieira vs Yana Kunitskaya, Drakkar Klose vs Jai Herbert, and Sergey Spivak vs Jared Vanderaa among others.

March 13, 2021

If February 20 does not work for Khamzat Chimaev, March 13 is the next available date. The Swede is still recovering from the virus so he will need time to recover. After recovering, he will need to train for the bout so March 13 will probably be the best date for the fight.

Israel Adesanya will move up to challenge Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title at UFC 259, @danawhite told @bokamotoESPN. pic.twitter.com/FVt5v8BV2o — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 31, 2020

The event does not have a main event, and with it being a week after UFC 259 which features Israel Adesanya vs Jan Blachowicz, there can be countless promos on the PPV for the fight.

Currently, the only fights booked for the event are Irwin Rivera vs Ray Rodriguez, Jonathan Martinez vs Davey Grant, Jason Witt vs Matthew Semelsberger, and Jihn Yu Frey vs Gloria de Paula.

March 27, 2021

The UFC will likely want the fight to take place in the first three months of 2021, and March 27 is the last event in that period without a main event.

March 27 would give Khamzat Chimaev plenty of time to overcome the virus and get in a proper training camp. The event is still far enough away that the UFC could arrange a press conference to build some more hype.

The only other bout set for the card is Johnny Walker vs. Jimmy Crute.