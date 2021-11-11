"Let’s go bro we do it" - Khamzat Chimaev offers to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 269 after Jorge Masvidal was forced to drop out

Khamzat Chimaev offered to replace Jorge Masvidal at UFC 269. 'Gamebred' was set to face Leon Edwards, but reports reveal the former title challenger sustained injury during fight camp, forcing him from the bout.

Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards were previously scheduled to compete against each other this year. However, both Edwards and Chimaev suffered from COVID, leading to the fight being canceled.

With Masvidal out at UFC 269, fans may well see 'Borz' face 'Rocky' before the year ends. Khamzat Chimaev posted the following to his Twitter account after he learned about Masivdal's injury:

"Let's go bro we do it."

ESPN MMA journalist Brett Okamoto also revealed he reached out to Khamzat Chimaev's manager. Whilst nothing is set in stone, it appears Chimaev's manager will immediately negotiate with the UFC. Okamoto's post went as follows:

"Spoke to Khamzat Chimaev's (@KChimaev) manager Majdi Shammas. Too early to know what is going to happen, but Khamzat has been asking him for a fight every day since UFC 267. Just texted him when he saw news of Masvidal's withdrawal. "Call UFC now, we travel tomorrow.""

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN



Just texted him when he saw news of Masvidal's withdrawal. "Call UFC now, we travel tomorrow." Spoke to Khamzat Chimaev's ( @KChimaev ) manager Majdi Shammas. Too early to know what is going to happen, but Khamzat has been asking him for a fight every day since UFC 267.Just texted him when he saw news of Masvidal's withdrawal. "Call UFC now, we travel tomorrow." Spoke to Khamzat Chimaev's (@KChimaev) manager Majdi Shammas. Too early to know what is going to happen, but Khamzat has been asking him for a fight every day since UFC 267. Just texted him when he saw news of Masvidal's withdrawal. "Call UFC now, we travel tomorrow."

Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev's 2021 so far

Whilst Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards have not been as active as they might've liked so far in 2021, they both picked up impressive welterweight victories in that time.

UFC 263: Adesanya v Vettori 2

Leon Edwards faced Belal Muhammad earlier in the year, but the fight was ruled a No Contest after an inadvertent eye poke. It didn't take him long to get back in the octagon, where he faced Nate Diaz. Edwards put on a dominant five-round performance against Diaz, only slightly marred by him getting clipped in the fight's last minute.

Khamzat Chimaev was forced to miss much of 2021 due to the effects of long covid. He he made a triumphant return at UFC 267, however, submitting ranked welterweight Li Jingliang in under three minutes.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

UFC Fight Night: Chimaev v Meerschaert

Edited by Joshua Broom