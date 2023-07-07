Liam Harrison grateful he’s recovering quickly after knee surgery: “I’m in a good place”

British Muay Thai superstar Liam Harrison said he’s grateful for recovering so quickly after having knee surgery.

Famed for his fearlessness and aggression in the sport, his absence from the ring has certainly created a void within the combat sports community. Despite all the setbacks, Harrison has always maintained positivity during his road to recovery.

When dealing with an injury like a torn MCL, having a good mental state combined with medical care like physiotherapy, are key to a fast recovery. As Harrison detailed in his latest interview at Last BSTN, he’s confident he’ll be back to work soon:

“But yeah, the surgery’s gone well. Rehab’s gone well. I know people who’ve had the same surgery as me, and they were on crutches for two weeks. I was off crutches after four days. I’m already being able to walk around with the aid and with no limping and stuff like that so I’m in a good place.” [3:18 onwards]

Catch the full interview below:

‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison had a string of fights scheduled for him at the start of the 2023. As he explained in previous interviews, some of the matches included a rematch with former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama and a possible boxing exhibition fight against legendary striker Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Difficult as it was to say no to those legendary showdowns, his health was at the top of his priority list. In the meantime, Harrison has been sharing training tips and Muay Thai content on his social media pages like Instagram and Facebook. He continues his mission of sharing his knowledge of the sport to those with a keen interest to learn.

So far, his work - both online and in-person - have delivered big results in a positive way. Fans are loving the tips he’s been sharing and are applying them to their own careers and also their personal lives.

