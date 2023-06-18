Liam Harrison recounts his not so fond memories of fighting in Thailand’s summer heat

Liam Harrison has some of the most harrowing stories about competing in Thailand. And one of those stories consists of fighting competitively under extremely hot weather.

The UK superstar never fails to tell a good story about his early adventures in Thailand and this one is no different. After spending a couple of years living and training there, he would tell you first-hand how fundamental it was to have those experiences, good or bad, especially as a young Muay Thai professional.

In a new post he released this week, Harrison envisioned hosting an outdoor Muay Thai gig in the UK based on his experiences in Thailand.

Under a throwback video, Liam Harrison wrote the following caption:

“Weathers been lovely here in the uk this week, had me thinking would love to one day do a big outdoor @hitman_fightleague show, fought outdoors in thailand quite a few times, and tbh it was never enjoyable cos everytime was around march and April when it’s hottest time of the year and although I won it wasn’t very pleasant as I was having to concentrate more on not dropping dead from the heat than enjoying the fight #muaythai #thailand #knockout.”

Liam Harrison put on some of the most memorable and legendary fights throughout his decades-long career. Primarily, he’s known in the Muay Thai world for his insane speed, knockout power, and fight IQ, which he uses with great stealth and precision.

Having trained in different Muay Thai gyms across the world, Thailand holds a special place in his heart. He has trained legendary coaches and fighters, including former rival Saenchai, to become what he is today.

Now, he’s waiting for his next call to competition following a bad injury that left him out of action these last few months.

A few weeks ago, Liam Harrison teased an upcoming training camp which has fans in a frenzy but the details of his next fight won’t be released until the end of the summer.

