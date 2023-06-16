Look back at Liam Harrison’s deadly one-hit power against Mohammed Bin Mahmoud

ONE Championship re-surfaced Liam Harrison’s impressive highlights from his fight against Mohammed Bin Mahmoud.

After losing his first two fights in ONE, Harrison left the featherweight division and moved down to bantamweight. In January 2020, ‘Hitman’ made his debut in the new weight class against Mohammed at ONE: A New Tomorrow.

Harrison secured several knockdowns and won by knockout in the first round. Over three years later, ONE shared highlights of the Leeds native’ turnaround moment, with the caption saying:

“Don’t mess with “Hitman” 😳 Who would YOU like to see Liam Harrison fight next? @liambadco”

Liam Harrison followed up his win against Mohammed Bin Mahmoud with another first-round knockout against Muangthai PK Saenchai. The back-to-back finishes led to a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title shot against then-holder Nong-O Hama in August 2022.

Unfortunately for Harrison, Nong-O dominated the world championship bout with leg kicks, leading to a first-round finish. Things went from bad to worse for ‘Hitman’ when he found out Nong-O’s leg kicks led to severe damage that required surgery.

After enduring a treacherous recovery process, the 37-year-old plans to fight again later this year. Harrison’s return to the Circle hasn’t been booked, but he hopes to get back on track within the next three months. Nothing has been confirmed, but ‘Hitman’ is pursuing a world title fight against the new bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Jonathan Haggerty.

On April 21, Haggerty shocked the world by dethroning Nong-O for the bantamweight Muay Thai throne. He now awaits his next challenger, which could be Liam Harrison. It’s unclear what the promotion plans to do next, but there’s no doubt that ‘The General’ vs. Harrison would be an intriguing matchup.

