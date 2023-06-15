Liam Harrison shows his power, takes strides in his recovery from knee injury

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai fighter Liam Harrison is making major strides in his recovery after going under the knife to fix his injured knee.

Last year, The Hitman' lost to Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE on Prime Video 1. The Thai former world champion blasted Harrison with one crushing leg kick that was so powerful it effectively incapacitated 'The Hitman'.

Followin the bout, the fighting Brit chose to go through surgery to repair the damage inflicted by the kick. Unlike most athletes, however, Liam Harrison chose to stay active instead of taking time off to rest. As early as a few days after the surgery, 'The Hitman' was already seen working on other parts of his anatomy.

Nearly a year since injuring his leg, the 37-year-old Muay Thai veteran is about ready to start fight camp again. Those months of staying active definitely paid dividends.

Harrison posted about his most recent progress in an Instagram post:

"Making great progress now with my team …almost ready to start kicking and realistically about 2 months off being able to start a fight camp …happy to have a spring back in my step… @darrellkendall_ @mofobodymechanic #thecomeback @yokkao @gymking"

If you look at Harrison's punching combinations, the speed, power, and ferocity of every strike makes him look like he doesn't have a bad knee. He is starting to move like he used to. Not a lot of people in the world can do those box jumps, especially someone who has a surgically repaired leg. The only thing left now is for Liam Harrison to get back into his kicking game.

That step in his journey might be the hardest as his kicks require a swift and firm twist of the hips and full mobility on the knees. One can imagine that pivoting his foot might be painful already, let alone have a powerful kick behind it.

Here's hoping that Liam Harrison's plans of recovery go perfectly on course so we see him in action in ONE Championship soon.

