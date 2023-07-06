Liam Harrison gives credit to Bad Company for success: “They turned me into the fighter I am today”

With over 100 fights under his belt, Liam Harrison is a true veteran of striking with years upon years of high level experience.

While he may have been forced to sit on the sidelines the previous year due to the injuries he suffered against Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 last August, at 37 years old he is still competing at the very top of the sport.

When ‘Hitman’ isn’t adding new tricks into his own game or preparing to step back inside the circle and put on a show for the fans, he is working with the young fighters in his gym and helping to share his experience.

Looking to give back to the next generation of strikers that are following in his footsteps, Harrison is an invaluable source of knowledge for up-and-comers to learn from.

In an interview with LastBSTN where he reflected on his career and what keeps him motivated at this stage in his run with ONE Championship, Liam Harrison spoke about how significant his gym and the elite fighters surrounding him were for his career:

“I’ve always had a great team around me here at Bad Company Gym. Richard [Smith], obviously Andy [Howson]. When we were coming up the ranks, we had me, Richard, Jordan Watson, James France, Davy Mac, Andy Howson, all world champions, all the same time. So yeah, it’s just the team around me that turned me into the fighter, the man I am today.”

Looking to give the young fighters that step into the Bad Company Gym a similar experience and learning tool, Harrison’s Instagram videos where he breaks down techniques prove that he is an elite coach alongside competing at the highest level.

Watch the full interview below:

