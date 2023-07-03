Liam Harrison says it’s ‘been really tough’ not being able to train like he wants

With over 100 fights in his storied career, Liam Harrison’s life revolves around his career as a professional kickboxer and Muay Thai competitor.

Knowing nothing but competition from a young age, the Brit is a true veteran of the striking arts with enough knowledge to write a book on being an elite striker.

Whether he is preparing for his own fights, constantly evolving his skillset, or helping to bring through the next generation of strikers from the UK, ‘The Hitman’ lives and breathes fighting.

Unfortunately, the 37-year-old was forced to spend the last year on the sidelines due to an injury, that he suffered the last time he stepped inside the Circle.

Facing off with the dominant ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O off the back of his incredible comeback contest against Muangthai PK Saenchai, Harrison was defeated in the first round.

Whilst coming up short in a huge ONE Championship title fight was tough enough to take, the way he lost the fight was the most damaging aspect.

Being stopped due to leg strikes, Harrison has been literally sitting and waiting for his body to go through the correct recovery process so that he can return to his self of old.

As his Instagram profile proves, this doesn’t mean that he hasn’t been in the gym doing what he can to keep his mind and the rest of his body sharp.

In an interview with LastBSTN, Liam Harrison spoke about his recovery process and how this setback has been difficult to adapt to:

“I’m just going to work on rehab, work on keeping my body strong, keeping my mind strong, because that’s been the hard part at the minute. I’m used to being so active. It’s been really tough just not being able to train.” [3:35 onwards]

Watch the full interview below:

