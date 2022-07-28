“If anyone could knock him out, it’s me” - Liam Harrison confident he ends Nong-O’s reign with KO

British striking legend Liam Harrison is getting himself ready to pull off the impossible, and that’s to knock out Thai icon Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the very first time in the circle. The longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion has never been stopped during his time in ONE Championship. However, if anyone can do it, ‘The Hitman’ believes it’s him.

Liam Harrison will face Nong-O for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in the co-main event of ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs on US prime-time via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Harrison said he believes in his power and that he is capable of ending Nong-O’s reign at the top of the division:

“If anyone could knock him out, it’s me. Nobody he has fought with punches like I do. If I land clean on anyone in four-ounce gloves, they will go.”

Liam Harrison's journey to ONE gold

It will be a massive challenge for the English striker to defeat Nong-O at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II. The legendary Thai champion has earned his spot atop the Muay Thai ladder.

With over 260 professional career victories, the Thai champion has collected world titles from Rajadamnern Stadium, Lumpinee Stadium, and ONE Championship. He is a massive test for any fighter.

'The Hitman' was able to earn a title shot against the Thai great with an incredibly exciting fight. He and Muangthai PK.Saenchai traded five knockdowns in just a single round. This fight won the British striker two performance bonuses and a title shot.

Muay Thai in small gloves? Sign me up every single time. Five knockdowns in the course of 90 seconds?!?! Things got WILD at #ONE156 with Liam Harrison and Muangthai PK.Saenchai.Muay Thai in small gloves? Sign me up every single time. Five knockdowns in the course of 90 seconds?!?! Things got WILD at #ONE156 with Liam Harrison and Muangthai PK.Saenchai. Muay Thai in small gloves? Sign me up every single time. https://t.co/RTT577ZLPY

Currently, Harrison is on a five-fight win streak in Muay Thai with three of those wins coming by way of KO/TKO. He made his ONE debut in 2018, after having fought for nearly 20 years. Harrison's impressive run and recent success have led him to a title shot against one of the pound-for-pound best in Muay Thai. The crown jewel of his storied career would be a ONE Championship title.

Liam Harrison is not letting the weight of the moment get to him. He said in an interview with ONE that he is going to fight his fight against Nong-O. The English fighter explained:

“I’m going to fight Liam Harrison style because that’s what got me to where I am today. I’m not going to start trying to out-technique him or run away. I’m not about that. I’m about heart, grit, hard punches, hard kicks, and just coming to entertain and look for the knockout."

The two Muay Thai fighters share a tremendous amount of respect for one another. However, both will be seeking a knockout victory on August 26. They are coming off stoppage victories in their most recent fights and will be looking to keep that streak alive.

