Liam Harrison recalls fighting Muay Thai GOAT Saenchai: “Literally tried every tactic and none of it worked”

Liam Harrison reflected on his previous fights against Muay Thai legend Saenchai.

Before signing with ONE Championship, Harrison traveled across the world and fought some of the best Muay Thai fighters of all time. One opponent ‘Hitman’ couldn’t defeat was Saenchai, who holds a lifetime Muay Thai/kickboxing record of 327-49-2.

Harrison recently shared an Instagram post discussing his wars against Saenchai. The 37-year-old captioned the social media video with the following message:

“If anyone else beat me 3x in a row I’d probably move to Fiji get a job as a bartender and change my name to Enrique…but seeing as it was one of the greatest fighters of all time I’ll give him a pass.”

Harrison concluded by saying:

“Literally tried every tactic and none of it worked but 1 thing that always gets under looked is how tough and durable Saenchai is as well as a technical genius, I hit him with some serious shots throughout our 3 fights and I punch and kick hard and he soaked all of them up and always had an answer.”

Liam Harrison made his ONE Championship debut in December 2018. Things didn’t start as planned, with the Leeds native suffering back-to-back losses at featherweight. As a result, he moved down to bantamweight and turned his promotional tenure around.

‘Hitman’ secured two first-round knockouts to secure a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title shot. In August 2022, Liam Harrison's momentum was halted with a first-round TKO loss against then-world champion Nong-O Hama. Harrison endured severe damage to his knee due to Nong-O’s leg kicks, leading to a lengthy recovery.

Luckily, Liam Harrison is expected to fight again in October of this year.