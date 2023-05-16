Liam Harrison says fight with Jonathan Haggerty “needs to happen” in England

Liam Harrison wants to face Jonathan Haggerty and believes the only place to do it is in England.

‘The Hitman’ is currently on the shelf after undergoing knee surgery earlier this year. Hoping to be back up and running at full speed by the end of the summer, Harrison has his eyes on an all-British clash with newly crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

‘The General’ captured the ONE world title by scoring a jaw-dropping first-round knockout of Thai legend Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 last month. After capturing his second world title under the ONE Championship banner, Jonathan Haggerty expressed his desire to defend the world title against fellow-Brit Liam Harrison in their home country.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Harrison concurred, revealing that he not only accepts the challenge but insists that it headlines the promotion’s long-awaited debut in the United Kingdom.

“Obviously, I want the fight to happen, it needs to happen in England, and it needs to be for the belt,” Harrison insisted.

Liam Harrison’s last appearance inside the Circle came at ONE on Prime Video 1 last August. Securing his first ONE world title opportunity, ‘The Hitman’ hoped to be the man to dethrone Nong-O. Unfortunately, things quickly took a disastrous turn in the opening minutes of their contest. Two minutes into the bout, Nong-O uncorked a nasty leg kick that connected clean with Harrison’s knee, sending him crashing to the canvas and unable to continue.

It was a devastating blow but with Jonathan Haggerty’s shocking ONE world title win last month, the door appears to have been blown back open for ‘The Hitman’ to get another crack at the bantamweight crown.

