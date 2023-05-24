Liam Harrison shares how Saenchai helped him develop his technique

If there’s one thing Liam Harrison learned about training with Saenchai is that there has to be a lot of give-and-take in order to become a successful athlete.

As fans would agree, there isn’t a fighter out there who can match Liam Harrison’s commitment and devotion towards teaching ‘the art of eight limbs’ to the outside world.

His mission thus far has been to give aspiring athletes the tools to build on their skills in a way that teaches humility and gratefulness - the same tools he learned the hard way while training and competing professionally in Thailand and abroad.

One rivalry-slash-friendship people always ask about is his relationship with the legendary king of Muay Thai, Saenchai. The legendary fighters fought against each other three times when Saenchai was in his prime. Every bout they had was extremely competitive from start to finish, which in turn helped solidify their friendship behind-the-scenes.

With Saenchai now retired from serious competition, Harrison never skips a beat to learn from the master of Muay Thai when he’s training at the Yokkao Gym in Thailand.

“I mean, he doesn’t train anymore, but he always - when he’s walking to the gym, he will come round and he will correct some stuff that I’m doing wrong and he’ll say ‘No, do it like this’ and he’ll help me out and he’ll give me a few little tips on whatever I’m doing. So, it’s cool to train alongside him.”

The UK superstar has been out of action since the start of the year due to a knee injury he suffered in his last outing in ONE Championship. Thankfully, he’s recovering a lot faster than anticipated after having a successful surgery in late January.

Ahead of schedule, Harrison was happy to share the news on his Instagram feed of his imminent return with the following statement:

“Seminars start back In July pretty much fully booked for the year….fight camp starts shortly after …can’t wait …if you can’t make any of the seminars check liamharrisontraining.com link in bio.”

