Liam Harrison shows proper technique in showing aggression

‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison will put on the teacher’s cap to teach some Muay Thai fundamentals to the next generation of fighters.

The eight-time Muay Thai world champion has spread the news about his upcoming seminars using training clips from previous years on his Instagram page.

Those who have been following his page know he’s got some of the greatest and most viral Muay Thai videos on the web, so getting a chance to listen and learn from Harrison himself is going to be a real treat.

This week, he announced the big news by saying:

“Seminars start back In July pretty much fully booked for the year….fight camp starts shortly after …can’t wait …if you can’t make any of the seminars check liamharrisontraining.com link in bio.”

This year has been a challenging one for Liam Harrison ever since he injured his knee back in 2022. However, he seems to have recovered at a miraculous pace. Always one to stay active, Harrison recently made his first public appearance in months to attend ONE Championship’s first-ever event on US soil in Colorado.

Suffice to say, he enjoyed every second of the experience. He even got to meet and sign autographs for the fans alongside ONE strawweight world champion, ‘Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks, which he documented with great excitement on his Instagram page.

Now that he’s almost fully recovered, ‘Hitman’s’ next goal is to get back into the gym as soon as possible to prepare for his next Muay Thai bout.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for further updates on Liam Harrison’s next fight in ONE Championship.

Poll : 0 votes