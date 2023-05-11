Liam Harrison, Jarred Brooks loving the fan festivities during ONE Fight Night 10

Many fans fulfilled some lifelong dreams by meeting Liam Harrison and Jarred Brooks at the fan meet and greet for ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video in Colorado.

The uncommon duo were paired together to take photos with their fans and sign autographs ahead of the historic U.S. event, which took place at the 1stBank Center on May 5.

Not all pre-shows have meet and greets, therefore Muay Thai superstar Liam Harrison and ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks, made the most of their involvement.

On Instagram, Harrison summarized his experience in a single caption that read:

“Love my job so much… and I got to spend all night chilling with my brother @the_monkeygod …shishcabob shawshank redemption, CHICAGO … the show was absolutely insane I can’t wait to get back in there ⏰ #onechampionship #muaythai #mma.”

Jarred Brooks replied:

“Loved hanging out with you you’re an amazing human and martial artist thank you so much for your presence.”

‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison’s public appearance last Friday hinted at a possible return to competition at some point later this year. The UK star suffered a devastating knee injury during his world title challenge against then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O last year.

He then aggravated it during one of his training sessions last year which has kept him out of action these past few months. Fortunately, he’s looking stronger than before which means he’ll be back in no time.

Jarred Brooks , on the other hand, is waiting patiently on the sidelines for his next world title matchup. In December, he pulled off a stunning victory over Joshua Pacio to capture the strawweight gold after five rounds of grueling action.

Fans are therefore excited to see what the future holds for the current champion when everything is said and done.

North American fans can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 10 for free via Amazon Prime Video.

