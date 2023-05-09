Jarred Brooks, Liam Harrison go wild at Kadestam’s KO win over Soldic

ONE world champion Jarred Brooks and British Muay Thai sensation Liam ‘The Hitman’ Harrison were in the house when Zebaztian Kadestam scored his insane second-round knockout of Croatian superstar Roberto Soldic.

ONE Fight Night 10 played host to a slew of unforgettable finishes, perhaps none bigger than Zebaztian Kadestam’s knockout of Roberto Soldic just 45 seconds into the second round of their main card matchup. Riding a hype train all the way into the ‘Mile High City’, Soldic walked into the 1stBank Center as a massive favorite, but none of that mattered to the former ONE welterweight world champion.

The knockout sent fans at the arena into an absolute frenzy, including both Jarred Brooks and Liam Harrison who were taking in all the action while elbow-to-elbow with the sold-out crowd.

“Jarred Brooks and Liam Harrison react to Zebaztian Kadestam’s INCREDIBLE KO! 😱”

“Holy sh*t! Damn. ‘Robocop’ got knocked out,” Brooks said in the above video clip. “That is insane. KSW two-time world champion comes to ONE Championship. If that doesn’t tell you ONE Championship is the best organization in the world, I don’t know what to tell ya,” Brooks said with excitement.

With his statement victory over Roberto Soldic, Zebaztian Kadestam is likely looking at a chance to reclaim the ONE welterweight world championship in his next outings. With the promotion’s reigning welterweight titleholder, Christian Lee, on hiatus, it’s possible that ONE could book Kadestam for an interim world title fight with another top name in the division.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime in North America.

