Liam Harrison not bothered whether hypothetical war against Haggerty takes place in London or Manchester

Liam Harrison was paying close attention to the main event of ONE Fight Night 9 last month.

With the bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on the line, the fight saw a former opponent of his, Nong-O Hama, clash with a competitor that fans have wanted to see Harrison in there with for a long-time, Jonathan Haggerty.

Shocking Harrison and the rest of the world, Jonathan Haggerty pulled off a knockout out from the hat, stopping the dominant champion Nong-O Hama in the opening round to become the new world champion.

After he was defeated by Nong-O last time out, this was a fantastic outcome for Harrison.

Immediately after the fight, talks started about an all-British showdown for the world championship in Haggerty’s first title defense.

With both men up for the match-up, ONE Championship could be set to strike whilst the iron is hot and deliver a dream fight in front of their home crowd, a ONE card in the UK for the very first time.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Liam Harrison spoke about the potential fight with Jonathan Haggerty and how he isn’t too bothered whether the match takes place in the north or south of England.

He said:

“I’d love it to be up north in the MEN [now called the AO Arena], it’s close to my house but obviously, I’m pretty sure Jon would want it down south.:

He added:

“He’s the champion, he can call the shots really, but I’d be happy anywhere in England just as long as ONE Championship is in the UK.”

Watch the full interview below:

