“Like something out of a thriller” - When Conor McGregor pointed out similarity between his and Anthony Joshua’s losses against Mexican fighters

Following Andy Ruiz Jr.’s sensational upset win over Anthony Joshua in 2019, the MMA world witnessed a rare moment of camaraderie from Conor McGregor. Ruiz Jr.'s underdog triumph, snatching the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles from Joshua, sent shockwaves through the boxing world.

Instead of his usual fiery antics, “The Notorious” took to social media to express profound respect for the fighting spirit of Mexican boxers.

In a post, McGregor wrote:

"I know first hand the toughness of the Mexican chin. They come up off the floor like something out of a thriller. It is never over until it's over with the Mexicans. God bless them. Congrats Andy Ruiz."

McGregor's comment drew attention not only for his praise of Ruiz Jr. but also for the comparison to his own battles against Mexican-American fighter Nate Diaz. Both of their encounters were grueling, back-and-forth affairs, with Diaz famously handing McGregor his first UFC loss in 2016.

Conor McGregor rages over reported illegal immigration incident in Ireland

In a recent social media outburst, Conor McGregor criticized President Michael D. Higgins and expressed concern about perceived issues with illegal immigration in Ireland.

McGregor's ire stemmed from a video showing eight individuals jumping out of a truck and fleeing the scene in Ashbourne, Ireland. The video's caption claimed that the incident exposed the flaws in the country's "rules-based immigration system."

McGregor amplified the sentiment, questioning the effectiveness of Ireland's immigration policies and citing two ongoing murder cases involving foreign nationals:

"Incredibly safe, sound and secure systems we have in place in Ireland. Nothing at all to be worried about. Two different groups of migrants up on murder charges currently. One a Roma family from Slovakia based here 10 years, the other an Algerian man based here 20. None with the ability to speak the language. All with passports."

He further criticized President Higgins, writing:

"Shame on you President Higgins also. Your address yesterday was nothing of nothing to do with Ireland. Amidst all of what is going on here and the worry we are in as a nation, you instead give your thoughts on the Middle East and on climate change."

