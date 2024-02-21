"Little animal of a thing" - When Conor McGregor rained praises on Brandon Moreno after latter's title win

Conor McGregor loved Brandon Moreno's performance against Kai Kara-France and took to social media to laud him for his efforts.

Moreno took on Kara-France in the co-main event of UFC 277 for the interim flyweight championship. The thrilling fight ended via TKO in favor of Moreno, as he landed a body kick that folded Kara-France.

McGregor took to X (formerly Twitter) and in a voice note, said::

"That Mexican [Brandon Moreno] is a little animal of a thing. And so is the little New Zealander [Kai Kara-France] also, two goers, two proper goers from completely different parts of the world. Two different people. But the two are the same in their own way. It was great to watch that bout. A really great bout. And the little Mexican sombrero, you gotta give it to him. Rocking into the arena with the chick on the arm, campeon! Numero uno, numero one, what do you say? Campeon, el campeon!"

'The Notorious' also stated that the two fighters could face each other again. He added:

"So a proper Mexican entrance and then a proper Mexican fight. And then the toughness and the two of them just put on a show. And it was a great card, overall all round. As far as all the participants, no losers on that one. If anything, you can run that back."

The UFC 277 matchup was already a rematch, with the two having fought back in 2019. Moreno was the victor in their first fight as well, albeit via unanimous decision.

Matt Brown questions Conor McGregor's motivation to get back to fighting

Conor McGregor hasn't fought in the octagon since 2021 and is expected to make his much-awaited return later this year.

UFC veteran Matt Brown weighed in on the reasons behind McGregor's long wait to get back to the action. Brown cited McGregor's wealth as being detrimental to his motivation to compete. In an episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, Brown dismissed 'The Notorious' chances of regaining a title shot or being a part of the title picture, saying:

"It’s pretty obvious. I don’t think it’s some mystical f****** Nostradamus s***. The dude’s got hundreds of millions in the bank. Would you fight if you had hundreds of millions in the bank? He’s not getting back to a title ever. The only reason he would have to come back is his ego. He doesn’t need the money. It would be only ego. He’s not going to get a belt again and he knows that... He talks a lot of s*** but he’s not a dumb person. He knows he’s not coming back to get a belt ever again. So what’s the point of coming back and fighting?"

