“Lock of the century” - Jalin Turner's 'massive' physique has fans worried for Dan Hooker at UFC 290

In the highly anticipated clash between Jalin Turner and Dan Hooker at UFC 290 on July 8, 2023, fans are growing increasingly concerned for Hooker's chances as they witness Turner's impressive physique.

Ahead of their scheduled bout, Turner took to Twitter to share an image showcasing his impressive physical state. Standing alongside welterweight contender Michel Pereira, the two fighters appeared remarkably similar in terms of their physical development, despite belonging to different weight classes. This striking display of Turner's muscularity left fans astonished and prompted an outpouring of reactions on social media.

One fan, in particular, exclaimed:

"Lock of the century,"

Another fan chimed in, acknowledging the significant size of Pereira and noting how Turner didn't appear small in comparison.

Moustache Poatan @outnowere @JalinTurner Pereira is the biggest welterweight I know, and Turner didn't get small next to him... @JalinTurner Pereira is the biggest welterweight I know, and Turner didn't get small next to him...

As the fight approaches, the perceived physical advantage possessed by Turner has led many fans to speculate about the potential outcome. The consensus among supporters seems to be that Turner's size and strength will play a decisive role in securing his victory.

While the ultimate outcome of this highly anticipated matchup remains to be seen, there is no denying that Jalin Turner's remarkable physical transformation has significantly influenced fan expectations.

Nick @Nickk1061 @JalinTurner Weight bully feel bad for Dan honestly @JalinTurner Weight bully feel bad for Dan honestly

Dion Smith @Dsmitty23 @JalinTurner He fights at 170 and Michele like a good 200 before weight cut lol how in Tf you still he making that 155 yo @JalinTurner He fights at 170 and Michele like a good 200 before weight cut lol how in Tf you still he making that 155 yo

Strell786 @brtw657 @JalinTurner Bro dont get dehydrated making weight and then gas out in the 3rd round against Dan @JalinTurner Bro dont get dehydrated making weight and then gas out in the 3rd round against Dan 😂

UFC 290: Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker lightweight showdown

As UFC 290 approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating the clash between Jalin Turner and Dan Hooker in the lightweight division. This intriguing matchup promises to deliver an exhilarating display of skill, determination, and heart inside the octagon.

Jalin Turner boasts a professional MMA record of 13 wins and 6 losses. Currently ranked 10th in the UFC lightweight division, Turner is determined to climb the ranks and make his mark in the highly competitive weight class. In his last fight, he faced a setback with a loss, and now he is hungry for redemption.

On the other side of the cage stands Dan Hooker. With a record of 22 wins and 12 losses, Hooker brings a wealth of experience to the table. Ranked just one spot below Turner at 11th in the UFC lightweight rankings, 'The Hangman' is known for his resilience and striking prowess. In his most recent outing, he secured a victory, giving him momentum heading into this matchup.

When it comes to physical attributes, Turner holds a slight height advantage, standing at an impressive 6 feet 3 inches, while Hooker is no slouch at 6 feet tall.

In terms of reach, Turner has a slight edge with a reach of 75.5 inches, compared to Hooker's 75 inches. However, Hooker possesses a notable advantage in leg reach, measuring at 42.5 inches, while Turner's leg reach stands at 46 inches.

As they step into the octagon for UFC 290, Turner is looking to break his current winless streak and secure a victory, while Hooker aims to extend his recent winning momentum.

