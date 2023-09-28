Logan Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal, to attend his fight against Dillon Danis despite restraining order

Nina Agdal will be in attendance at ringside to show her support for her fiancee Logan Paul during his bout against Dillon Danis.

'The Maverick' and Danis are set to compete in a six-round exhibition boxing match on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, as a featured bout in the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card.

Since the fight's confirmation in July, 'El Jefe' has been provoking Paul by consistently sharing intimate photos and videos of Agdal, alongside her former partners on social media. In the lead-up to the fight, Danis even proposed to the WWE superstar that Nina Agdal should serve as the ringgirl for their match. Danis' online antics led Agdal to take legal actions, including filing a lawsuit and securing a restraining order against the 30-year-old BJJ grappler.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Logan Paul assured that Nina Agdal will be in attendance at the AO Arena on October 14 to show her support. Paul asserted that the 31-year-old model remains unfazed by Danis' actions:

"She'll be there, it's not a physical restraining order. The response that Nina is exhibiting, and the strength of her character is the reason that I asked her to marry me. This woman is incredible. I love her so much. She is the person who I want to mother my children, and I admire her. She honestly inspires me, and she’s handling all this great."

Check out Paul's comments below (from 19:36):

Dillon Danis reveals $400,000 in legal costs amidst Nina Agdal's lawsuit

Dillon Danis has recently unveiled the substantial financial burden he's shouldering due to the legal repercussions stemming from his persistent online actions on Nina Agdal.

In a recent interview on Adin Ross' Kick stream alongside Andrew Tate, 'El Jefe' delved into the considerable consequences of his legal battle. He also voiced suspicions that Logan Paul might be attempting to exploit the situation to compel him to withdraw from the upcoming fight:

"I think he doesn't wanna fight me. I think he's just trying to get me to pull out somehow so then he looks like the hero. I don't know, that's bullsh*t. This is all going through him. Even if I win the case, I still have to pay over $400,000 in attorney fees, and lawyer fees. So, it's like, just bullsh*t. When I'm promoting a fight, this is the biggest he's ever done or event he's ever done, and I made the whole event."

Check out Danis' comments below:

