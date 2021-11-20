5 long-awaited UFC grudge matches likely to happen in 2022

The UFC hosts a plethora of battles between some of the most determined athletes in the world. Every year, fans await the next UFC fight marred by bad blood and ill will. With the year coming to a close, the UFC appears to be setting the table with some grudge matches expected to occur sometime in 2022.

In a sport as up-close and personal as mixed martial arts, it's no surprise that fighters feud and form long-standing grudges. While sometimes these matches are settled in one go, that is not always the case. Some notorious fights filled with bad intentions are created to settle the score. All in all, grudge matches have many forms in the UFC.

With 2022 looming, many of the anticipated grudge matches are set to be resolved soon. Some grudge matches have already been scheduled. However, there are still fighters who appear to be destined to meet in the octagon without an official date.

Here are 5 long-awaited UFC grudge matches that are likely to happen in 2022.

#5. Jorge Masvidal vs. former UFC interim champion Colby Covington

One of the most anticipated UFC grudge matches likely to happen in 2022 is Jorge Masvidal taking on Colby Covington. The two are former best friends and training partners. With both rising to incredible heights as UFC welterweights, the match-up has the ingredients to be an incredible fight.

Despite 'Gamebred' being paired with the No. 3-ranked Leon Edwards, the fight fell apart after the 37-year-old withdrew due to injury. Some believe the new timeline could line up for Covington and Masvidal to become coaches for next season of the UFC's reality series, The Ultimate Fighter.

Colby Covington has made the potential match-up with Masvidal personal. Prior to Jorge Masvidal taking on Usman in a rematch, Covington took pictures with Masvidal's wife/mother of his children. According to Colby Covington in May 2021, 'Chaos' shared that Masvidal allegedly scrubbed the internet of his wife's name too.

Meanwhile, Masvidal has stated that Colby Covington changed camps after refusing to pay gym membership fees. As it stands, Covington changed camps from American Top Team, to MMA Masters. With Masvidal currently injured, the pairing has yet to materialize.

However, it is without a doubt one of the most highly anticipated grudge matches likely to happen in 2022.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Josh Evanoff