"Looks fu*king scary" - When IShowSpeed got intimidated by Khabib Nurmagomedov beating up Conor McGregor

Darren J. Watkins, popularly known as IShowSpeed or simply Speed, is an American YouTuber, rapper, and online gamer. He gained prominence through his engaging live streams, focusing on games such as Fortnite and FIFA.

Additionally, IShowSpeed has earned widespread acclaim for his reaction videos covering a diverse range of topics.

During a live stream video on his YouTube channel in August, he reacted to a highlight video featuring one of UFC's most monumental pay-per-view bouts - Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in 2018.

The 18-year-old American was intimidated by the beating Nurmagomedov put on McGregor. He said:

"Bro Khabib looks like a fu*kin maniac. He kind of looked like a he stick his nose up your nostrils. He just looks fu*kin scary."

Check out IShowSpeed's reaction below:

Nurmagomedov and McGregor participated in one of the most fierce and unforgettable rivalries in UFC history. The provocative comments before the bout and the subsequent actions by 'The Eagle' solidified it as one of the most infamous feuds in the UFC.

Right now, the YouTuber is gearing up for a sparring match against fellow YouTuber, KSI scheduled for December 15 in London.

Jake Paul weighs in on KSI vs. IShowSpeed

Jake Paul seems unfazed by the overlap in timing between the KSI vs. IShowSpeed sparring match and his boxing showdown against Andre August.

During a recent interview with ESPN, 'The Problem Child' expressed his dissatisfaction with their alleged attempt to divert viewership from his fight, noting that it ultimately worked in his favor by generating increased interest in the Paul vs. August bout:

"I feel like the whole entire thing has backfired, because it's just brought more conversation to my fight. People have two screens, you know. They can watch two things at once. A 30-year-old guy is just out there with me on his mind all the time, trying to take things away from me, or mess up my business. It's funny that I live rent free in this kid's head."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

