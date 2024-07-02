"Looks like a solider meeting a UFC vet" - When fans had mixed reactions to Colby Covington breaking character while meeting Alex Pereira

Colby Covington has been a polarizing figure in MMA for years and that was proven when he once broke character while meeting Alex Pereira. It got a mixed response at the time as the former interim welterweight champion has fully leaned into a villain persona.

Reddit user @ickgamborg posted the video of the meeting from 2019, when 'Chaos' was still training at American Top Team and 'Poatan' was the reigning Glory Kickboxing light heavyweight champion. Pereira had visited the gym with his coach ahead of his title fight at Glory 68 and took a photo with Covington and his ATT coach.

Check out the interaction between Colby Covington and Alex Pereira below:

Fans took to the comment section and weighed in with their thoughts on 'Chaos' basically showing a cordial side, which was much different than his infamous post-fight interview in Brazil. It was a mixed response as some took a jibe at Covington while others used the interaction as proof that he was putting on an act all along.

"Colby looks like a soldier meeting a UFC vet"

"Dude he called Chael, asked what to do. Chael said go heel hard and you'll make bank. Who wouldn't do the same?"

"How is 'doing it for money' a good defense? Would it be worse if it weren't profitable?"

Check out the fan reactions below:

Fan reaction comments regarding Covington and Pereira interaction [Image courtesy: @ickgamborg - Reddit]

What did Colby Covington say to Alex Pereira when they met?

Despite Colby Covington's reputation at the time, his interaction with Alex Pereira was very brief and cordial.

After they took the photo, Pereira's coach, Plinio Cruz, introduced the two and 'Chaos' wished 'Poatan' the best of luck for his title fight against Donegi Abena at Glory 68. He said:

"[I'm] Colby. Nice to meet you. Good luck this weekend. Kick some a**."

Check out Covington wishing Pereira luck below:

