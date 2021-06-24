Luke Rockhold claims that Khamzat Chimaev is ducking a fight between them for August 2021

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has revealed that 2020 breakout star Khamzat Chimaev turned down a potential fight for August on account of his desire to stay at 170-pounds.

Rockhold has not competed in the UFC since 2019 when he attempted to move up to light heavyweight. It was not a successful venture, as he came up against Jan Blachowicz, the now champion of the 205-pound division.

Blachowicz knocked Rockhold out cold in the second round, breaking his jaw in the process.

Luke Rockhold is now keen to make a return to the octagon.

He has been vocal in his wish to face an established name. However, much of the top 15 are either already booked or unwilling to face Rockhold.

The former champion turned to Khamzat Chimaev, who made his name by being willing to face anyone at anytime.

That is, unless that person is Luke Rockhold apparently. In a recent Tweet by Arial Helwani, the journalist stated that he had spoken to Rockhold about the potential Chimaev fight.

The former champ told Helwani that he had agreed to fight Chimaev twice, but both times the was rejected.

"Luke Rockhold tells me he was offered a main event vs. Khamzat Chimaev on Aug. 28. He said he accepted but just got word Chimaev declined because he’s staying at 170. He also accepted a 3-rounder vs Chimaev on Aug. 7."

Rockhold does not appear to hold any animosity for Chimaev, but was supposedly surprised at the undefeated prospect's unwillingness to take the fight, stating that:

“All respect but I thought he would fight anyone."

Luke Rockhold looking to return in the coming months

With Chimaev no longer an option, Rockhold is still looking to compete. Helwani went on to write-

"Rockhold is hoping to fighting by the end of the summer, he said. Wants a top-ranked 185er. To be clear: The Chimaev-Rockhold fight would have been at 185, obviously."

Luke Rockhold's options are certainly limited due to the number of upcoming fights that are scheduled at middleweight.

One option for him may be Jack Hermansson, who is coming off an impressive victory over Edmen Shahbazyan.

Alternatively, Paulo Costa could be an option after he dropped out of a fight with Jared Cannonier due to financial disagreements with the UFC.

Further down the rankings is the afore-mentioned Shahbazyan, who is looking to bounce back from the Hermansson loss. Kevin Holland is also looking to get back to winning ways after back-to-back losses in early 2021.

