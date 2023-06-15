Man claiming to be related to Floyd Mayweather gets robbed by women after spiked drinks

A man claiming to be related to Floyd Mayweather had a rough night over the weekend.

The news was first reported by Local10 News in Florida, which is where the crime reportedly took place. According to police, two women met the man at Miami’s Club Space on Saturday night. It's worth noting that 'Money' was in town for his fight against John Gotti III that weekend.

However, things didn't end well for the man who is reportedly claiming to be related to the boxer. According to the police report, he headed home with the women, before falling asleep after being drugged by them. He fell asleep after being provided with drinks by the women.

An unidentified man later entered the house, wisely turning down a drink from the two women. The items stolen from the man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, included a necklace with diamonds, valued at over $350,000 dollars.

Miami Police later released a photo of the two women, and are asking the public for help. As of now, it's not clear if the man is actually related to Floyd Mayweather, or who he is. He remains anonymous, and has not responded to requests for comment from Local10.

How did Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti IIII go?

If the man who was robbed was truly related to Floyd Mayweather, that just capped off a bad weekend for the family.

'Money' himself was in Miami, Florida over the weekend for yet another exhibition fight. Mayweather has kept himself busy since retiring from boxing in 2017, competing in this exhibition contests.

That being said, things got out of hand on Sunday night. Mayweather faced John Gotti III, of the famed New York crime family. He entered with just a few wins under his belt in the ring but was ready to score a knockout win over the boxing legend.

Instead, the two caused a massive brawl. While normal exhibitions are treated as light-hearted sparring sessions, things quickly got out of hand as the two talked a lot of trash in the ring. Gotti III complained of being hit behind the head, and Floyd Mayweather was frustrated with tons of clinching.

In the sixth round, the referee saw enough, calling the fight off as a no-contest. However, John Gotti III was unhappy with the result and decided to keep on fighting anyway. He rushed past the referee, throwing a flurry of punches causing a near-riot.

Luckily, the two boxers and everyone else escaped with only minor issues. For his part, Gotti III has already been suspended.

