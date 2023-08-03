"Man to Man" - Ariel Helwani invites Jamahal Hill to The MMA Hour in response to latest accusations from 'Sweet Dreams'

Jamahal Hill and Ariel Helwani have been involved in a public feud over the past few weeks. Hill accused Helwani of taking subliminal shots at him during an interview with Jiri Prochazka, while Helwani accused Hill of attempting to rush Prochazka back from a severe shoulder injury.

During the latest episode of The MMA Hour, Helwani responded by inviting Hill to come onto the show and discuss the issues, stating:

"You keep talking about being a man and all this stuff. I would like to extend an invitation to you, Jamahal Hill, who I have nothing but respect for and I think that your thoughts on the way that I think about you are very wrong. I'd like to extend an invitation to you to come in studio on my program and we can hash it out, mano a mano, man to man."

Helwani added:

"We can talk about the issues and hopefully we can squash the beef. I would love that opportunity... I know you just had surgery. I know you just got injured. If you'd like to come on via Zoom, I would love to have you on. Pick a day next week. Pick a day the following week. I would love to have you on to figure this out, to settle this, because I think there's a lot of misinterpretation."

Check out Ariel Helwani's full comments on Jamahal Hill below:

Helwani added that he is not extending the invite for views and offered to give Hill the entire interview to edit on his own and post on his YouTube channel.

He claimed that he would only promote the link posted by 'Sweet Dreams' and would not promote his own link. The MMA Hour host noted that he attempted to call the former light heavyweight champion, however, his call was ignored.

What did Jamahal Hill say about Ariel Helwani?

Jamahal Hill recently voiced his displeasure with Ariel Helwani for comments made during Jiri Prochazka's appearance on The MMA Hour.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Hill stated:

"Ariel, you did what you did, bro. I don't f**k with you. At all. You're a snake. I think you're really a b**ch, bro. You're weak, and you're really pathetic, bro."

Check out Jamahal Hill's full comments below:

𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜 🇵🇸 @stiopic_ a known instigator talking about "he's insinuating all these negative stuff about u" lol and then later act oblivious pic.twitter.com/3rjAR5aaax

Helwani accused Hill of attempting to rush Prochazka back from a severe shoulder injury. He praised the latter for taking the high road by wishing 'Sweet Dreams' a quick recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon. Both fighters have vacated the light heavyweight belt over the past year.