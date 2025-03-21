Marat Grigorian believes Takeru’s speedy ‘boxing skills’ will be his trump card vs Rodtang in Saitama: “He knows how to use it”

Marat Grigorian thinks Takeru Segawa's boxing skills will be his greatest asset against Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

For years, fans have dreamed about a match between two of the greatest strikers in the world. On Sunday, March 23, those dreams will become a reality when 'The Iron Man' finally meets 'The Natural Born Crusher' in a flyweight kickboxing superfight at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena.

The event airs live on global pay-per-view.

Also competing at ONE 172 in Japan, three-time GLORY Kickboxing champion Marat Grigorian offered his thoughts on the highly anticipated headliner—specifically, what Takeru's greatest strength will be against the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

"Takeru’s strengths are in his boxing skills," Grigorian told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview. "He is really fast. He knows how to use it to get a lot of points."

While Takeru has more than 40 career kickboxing bouts under his belt, it will be just Rodtang's fourth time competing in eight-ounce gloves.

Rodtang looks for another big win in eight-ounce gloves against Takeru

Rodtang is best known for his work in the art of eight limbs where he's captured ONE world championships and built a record with more than 270 wins.

In kickboxing, his experience is not nearly as vast, but he has shown flashes of greatness in his appearances against Tagir Khalilov, Jiduo Yubu, and 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric. More importantly, 'The Iron Man' has never lost a fight in kickboxing, giving him plenty of confidence ahead of his fight with one of the sport's most decorated strikers.

Takeru goes into ONE 172 with an impressive 44-4 record, including 26 knockouts. One of those KOs came in September when he scored a stunning come-from-behind knockout against Thant Zin at ONE Friday Fights 81.

Will 'The Natural Born Crusher' make a highlight out of Rodtang at ONE 172, or will 'The Iron Man' prove himself as one of the best P4P strikers in not one, but two sports?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

