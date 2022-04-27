Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida wants to fight in May, has doubts about 'Reug Reug' 

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida wants to continue his impressive start to life in pro MMA, having gone 2-0 with consecutive finishes since making his ONE Championship debut in 2021.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu behemoth has been forced to overcome a series of disappointments so far. In the space of a year, he's seen four fights canceled. Most recently, the BJJ icon was due to face Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane at ONE: 156, but the Senegalese star pulled out due to injury.

This was the second time that the pair were booked to fight and 'Buchecha' has lost faith in the bout ever happening. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA, he said:

"I'm kind of frustrated. You do the whole camp then the last week I get the news. Last minute. I don't know what's going to be next. Being honest, I don't think that fight is going to happen. I think the organization will give me someone else and I'm looking forward for that. Maybe it's not supposed to be. On paper, it would be fun."

Catch our full interview with 'Buchecha' below:

The matchup was an intriguing one. 'Reug Reug' is 3-1 and has a background in traditional Senegalese wrestling.

With Almeida touted as one of the best jiu-jitsu practitioners of all-time, the contest would have been a fascinating clash of grappling styles.

'Buchecha' says "I just want to fight anyone"

Because he started MMA late in his career, it's understandable why the 32-year-old is chomping at the bit to get back inside the circle as soon as possible.

Having already finished Anderson Silva and Kang Ji Won, one of the most dangerous fighters in the division, 'Buchecha' is already being touted as a title contender.

However, with only two fights to his name, the American Top Team athlete knows he desperately needs to get more cage time under his belt. He further told Sportskeeda:

"I just want to fight anyone! So I'm really interested in fighting next month in May, so I'm hoping the organization can find somebody that's a good fight so that's what I'm looking forward [to]. But it's hard to say a name because everyone has fights booked already or [is] injury. It's tricky."

The May event in question is ONE 157. The card is already looking strong, with two Muay Thai world titles on the line, as well as the quarter-finals of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

The addition of the IBJJF Hall-of-Famer will always be a welcome one for the fans as he seeks to continue what's been a scintillating start to his MMA career.

Edited by Harvey Leonard