#3. The Meta CEO is an Israel Adesanya fan

Israel Adesanya gained massive respect in the MMA world with his historic title reclamation against Alex Pereira at UFC 287. One person whom he impressed with his knockout performance was Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Adesanya got a lot of backlash for saying he would leave Pereira 'frozen like Elsa'. Criticisms included distasteful jokes about his gender and sexuality as well, given that Elsa is a Disney princess - a genre of movie conventionally and unnecessarily associated with femininity.

However, Adesanya himself never shied away from showing his love for and appreciation for the culture he loves. After the victory, he posted a picture of himself shooting an imaginary arrow at an out-cold Pereira with the caption: 'Left him frozen like Elsa', showing that he stands by his words.

Zuckerberg commented under the post:

"Did it with style. So good and so happy for you!"

Francis Ngannou, Brandon Moreno, and Marlon Vera were among the other commenters.

Zuckerberg is an ardent MMA fan and is associated with the UFC as the chief of their VR partner, Metaverse.

#2. No love lost between UFC rivals Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal

UFC 287 saw Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira leave their bitter rivalry behind and hug it out backstage. However, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington may not be willing to share a similar respect for each other.

When asked about Masvidal's retirement on Submission Radio, Covington said that he could care less about his former pal:

"I could care less about the journeyman 'Street Judas' Masvidal. The guy's a felon, he's a criminal, he's a coward. He's not a real man. If he was a real man, he wouldn't have done what he did to me."

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington once used to be best friends and roommates. In a wild turn of events, they are now sworn enemies and even at opposite ends of a legal case.

Jorge Masvidal got the worse of their rivalry despite Colby Covington having the reputation of being the bad guy. Not only did he lose their UFC 272 fight, but is now paying the price for allegedly sucker-punching 'Chaos' on the street.

#1. Andrew Tate is by far the most popular social media influencer at the moment

A recent survey by YouGov America, a worldwide database provider of public opinion, claims that Andrew Tate is currently the most influential social media personality in the U.S. The report states that 50% of all people questioned had heard of Tate and 19% were in agreement with him.

Tate claims around 24% likeability among men and 13% among women. In terms of age demographics, millennials form the majority of his fanbase. 71% of them have heard of Tate and 36% like him. Gen X is not too far behind, with 47% popularity and 14% fame.

He is followed by Nailea Devora and Khaby Lame in social media popularity.

