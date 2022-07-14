The Elsa thing is so cringe - Fans roast Israel Adesanya for using 'Frozen' reference to call out Alex Pereira 

Israel Adesanya's 'Elsa' reference has now incited hilarious reactions from fans as well. While issuing a callout to former kickboxing foe Alex Pereira, 'The Last Stylebender' referred to the character Elsa from the Disney animated musical Frozen.

Responding to Adesanya's callout, Alex Pereira recently claimed that he is unphased by the middleweight champ's cartoon references. An Instagram post by MMA Fighting, reiterating Pereira's comments, drew hilarious comments from fans.

UFC stars Aljamain Sterling and Chris Curtis responded to the post with ROFL emojis. Others took a dig at Adesanya's elaborate walkouts, suggesting that the champ should carry a freezer next time.

A fan also opined that Pereira remains undefeated against Adesanya on the internet, just like in combat sports. Finding Adesanya's Frozen reference downright cringeworthy, another fan, @carmelabell83, wrote:

"The Elsa thing is soooo cringe…he said it twice 🤦🏻‍♀️"

Comments via @mmafighting on Instagram

Fans didn't find the 'Elsa' reference in line with Adesanya's generally good trash talk. The middleweight champ, in fact, may have just raised Pereira's stock. @teephelpssss wrote on Instagram:

"It was funny but not because it was a good line. Funny cuz a grown man actually thought it and then put it out into the world"

Comments via @mmafighting on Instagram

Alex Pereira gives props to Israel Adesanya's defensive style

Israel Adesanya was widely criticized for a lackluster outing in his latest title defense against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276. 'The Last Stylebender' settled for a comfortable decision victory after promising a Paulo Costa kind of result.

When asked about Adesanya's performance against Cannonier, Alex Pereira lauded the champ's impeccable defense. According to 'Poatan', defending oneself is the toughest part of a fight. The Brazilian recently told MMA Fighting podcast Trocação Franca:

“I’ll tell you this, I think he’s giving his all in his fights but sometimes his all isn’t just to attack, it’s about the defense, because that’s the toughest part. What he does is the toughest part, to defend yourself. He’s a complete guy. You see, grapplers who fought him didn’t do well because he’s different, he’s good."

However, Pereira also opined that Adesanya didn't secure a finish against 'The Killa Gorilla' only because he couldn't.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far